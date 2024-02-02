People looking for hope & optimism, LG endorses Nirmala

Jammu, February 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hailed the Interim Union Budget for 2024-2025, presented by the Hon’ble Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, in Parliament today.
The Lt Governor posted on X: “Union Budget reflects historic achievements of 10 years of Hon’ble PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji’s govt & outlines his vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047. Hon’ble FM Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji has aptly noted that people are looking ahead to future with hope & optimism.
The budget is dedicated to a better future of common man. The emphasis on inclusivity, social inclusivity through coverage of all strata of the society, and geographical inclusivity through development of all regions of the country has put the Indian economy on a fast-track.
FM has announced several schemes for the biggest four castes in the interim budget. The target of 3 crore Lakhpati Didi, corpus of Rs. 1 Lakh Cr to accelerate innovations, new schemes for farmers & poor, will put the country on to a faster & high growth path”.
