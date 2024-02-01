RBI order to have impact of Rs 300-500 cr on annual operational profit: Paytm

New Delhi: The RBI’s order to stop almost all services of Paytm Payments Bank after February 29 will have an impact of Rs 300-500 crore on annual operational profit of the company.

The central bank on Wednesday barred Paytm from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, prepaid instruments, wallets, and FASTags, among others after February 29, 2024.

The action against Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) followed a comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of external auditors.

