As Soren reaches Ranchi, ED prepares to question him on Jan 31; Rs 36 lakh, BMW SUV seized from Delhi house

New Delhi/Ranchi:The Enforcement Directorate will question Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday in Ranchi in a money laundering case probe linked to an alleged land scam and has seized Rs 36 lakh, a BMW SUV and some “incriminating” documents after it searched his house in the national capital, official sources said here.

A day after an ED team visited the JMM executive president’s Delhi home and agency officials said he was “untraceable”, Soren reached his official residence in the Jharkhand capital on Tuesday and chaired a meeting of his alliance MLAs, ending the over 24-hour-long suspense over his whereabouts.

The opposition BJP had claimed the chief minister was “absconding” fearing action by the ED.

