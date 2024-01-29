Government Orders Transfers & Postings in Administration Department

Srinagar: Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday ordered transfers and postings in the ‘interest of administration with immediate effect’.According to an order, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Private Secretary, is transferred from the Department of Public Grievances and posted in the Tribal Affairs Department to work in the personal section of the Administrative Secretary; Zubair Mushtaq, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Tribal Affairs Department to work in the personal section of the Administrative Secretary; Shubam Gupta, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Tourism Department to work in the personal section of the Administrative Secretary; Aakash Kumar, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Hospitality & Protocol Department to work with Special Secretary; Shavana Akhter, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Tribal Affairs Department to work with Special Secretary; Zubair Nazir, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Agriculture Production Department to work with Special Secretary; Bhavish Bamotra, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Office of Chief Secretary, J&K to work with Special Secretary; Reecha Sharma, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the School Education Department to work with Special Secretary; Surbhi Sharma, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Youth, Services & Sports Department to work with Special Secretary; Rajni Sharma, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction to work with Special Secretary; Touseef Nabi Mir, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Agriculture Production Department to work with Special Secretary; Dheeraj Sharma, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs to work with Special Secretary; Vishali Devi, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Labour & Employment Department to work with Special Secretary; Shivani Kalsi, Juníor Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Youth, Services & Sports Department to work with Special Secretary; Sakshi Dogra, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Labour & Employment Department to work with Special Secretary; Rama Chowdhary, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Housing & Urban Development Department to work with Special Secretary; Megha Jandial, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the School Education Department to work with Special Secretary; Mriga Sharma, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Tourism Department to work with Special Secretary; Younis Rashid, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the School Education Department to work with Special Secretary; Rasmeet Singh, Junior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Jal Shakti Department to work in the personal section of the Administrative Secretary.Similarly, Gajraj Singh, Junior Stenographer, is transferred from the Social Welfare Department and posted in the J&K Special Tribunal to work in the personal section of Chairperson; Rayaz Mohd., Junior Assistant, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Tribal Affairs Department to work in the personal section of the Administrative Secretary; Mushtaq Ahmad Ahanger, Jamadar-I, transferred from the Finance Department and posted in the Office of Commissioner of Enquiries, J&K; Shakuntala Devi, Jamadar-I, is transferred from the General Administration Department and posted in the Department; Rahul Kumar MTS (Orderly) is transferred from the General Administration Department and posted in the Industries & Commerce Department; Farman Ali, MTS (Orderly) is transferred from the Cooperative Department and posted in the Information Technology Department and Ankit Parihar, MTS (Orderly), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Tribal Affairs Department to work in the personal section of the Administrative Secretary.“All the officials shall be deemed to have been relieved”, reads the order further.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print