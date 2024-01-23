Will not forget what we saw in Ayodhya on Jan 22: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said what people saw in Ayodhya on the day of consecration of the Ram Lalla idol will be etched in the memories of people for years to come.

In a post on X, he wrote, “What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come.”

As the ‘pran pratishtha’ rituals progressed, there was an outpouring of emotions among the guests.

The guests’ enclosures were full of special invitees. There were well-known film artistes, sportspersons, poets and writers watching the ceremonies along with a large number of people associated with the Ram Temple movement.

Seers and Ram Bhakts danced, as the prime minister walked up the stairs to enter the temple’s main mandap. There was a shower of flowers on the temple complex.

In spite of much knowledge and publicity about the completion of the temple and programme of consecration, people found it difficult to believe what was happening in front of their eyes. As blowing of several conch shells started with ringing of bells, the atmosphere was surreal.

For a few moments, it was difficult for anyone to believe the ceremony was over; that a stone statue had turned live, ready to bless anyone surrendering before it. The Prime Minister performed a ‘dandavat pranam’ before Balak Ram, as the young deity was now called.

Modi shared his experience with guests, while addressing them, and the rest of the nation. He said his voice was choked, his body still in vibrations and his mind immersed in the moments he had spent before the deity.

To great applause, he said Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent; he had moved to a divine home.

