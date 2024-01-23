Assam CM’s obstacles boosting publicity for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, says Rahul

Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said by putting obstacles in the Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is actually helping the yatra to gain publicity.

“The Chief Minister, by opposing us, unintentionally gave us publicity. Denying me entry to temples, colleges, and now a padyatra is reaching the people. They are questioning why Rahul Gandhi is not allowed,” remarked Gandhi at a press meet on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The comments came moments after Chief Minister Sarma accused him of using `Naxalite tactics’ .

The CM has directed Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh to initiate a criminal case against Gandhi following a clash between Congress supporters and the police in Guwahati on January 23.

Accusing Chief Minister Sarma of being one of the most corrupt leaders in the country, Gandhi highlighted issues such as massive unemployment, corruption, and rising prices in the state.

He argued that these problems negatively impact the lives of the people. Gandhi also criticised Sarma’s ‘attempts’ to dictate the language and tradition of Assam, stating, “The language and tradition of Assam cannot be dictated by the Chief Minister alone.”

Speaking about the ‘INDIA together’ alliance as the opposition to the RSS and BJP, Gandhi expressed frustration at being denied access to temples, colleges, and now a padyatra. He emphasised that such denials only serve to draw attention to the issues he is raising.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP was fearful of the impact of his yatra, stating, “If BJP attacks us, I don’t get intimidated. This is my truth. We want them to disrupt the yatra to gain more publicity.”

Gandhi invited everyone to join the yatra. He stated that discussions were on for seat negotiations with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and mentioned that details would be declared soon.

Agencies

