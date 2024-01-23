Jal Shakti Department Employee Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Rajouri

Srinagar: A Jal Shakti Department employee was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Darhal in Rajouri district, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that the employee Nissar Ahmad had gone to check the water supply yesterday afternoon, but didn’t return ever since. “After looking for him, the family failed to find any trace until it was through social-media informed that the employee’s body has been found under mysterious circumstances in the area”, the officials said.

Confirming it, a police official said that they have taken cognisance of the incident for further investigations. (GNS)

