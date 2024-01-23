Arshdeep can be India’s dependable left-arm pacer: Mohammad Amir

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir believes that the emergence of Arshdeep Singh could bring an end to India’s prolonged search for a reliable left-arm pacer.

The Indian selectors have tried out several left-arm pacers over the years. But the lack of a consistent performer has not allowed the team to field a more versatile and well-rounded pace attack.

“Arshdeep can be a very good left-arm pacer. India needs one who can consistently bowl at 135-140,” Amir said during a virtual media interaction on the sidelines of the International League T20 in Dubai.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print