PWD Secy reviews snow clearance preparedness

‘158 New Snow Clearance Machinery Units Procured During Past 3 Years’

Jammu: Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Bhupinder Kumar, today chaired a high level meeting to review preparedness for snow clearance operations to be executed during current winter season here.

Secretary was informed that control rooms have been set up at district level for coordinating snow clearance operations in Kashmir valley and snow affected areas of Chenab valley besides Pir Panjal parts of Jammu division. Besides, requisite men and machinery has been mobilized to ensure that the snow clearance process is not hindered or affected on this account.

Bhupinder Kumar directed the snow clearance agencies to ensure that minimum response time is taken in clearing the snow from affected areas. He was apprised that 158 new machinery units have been procured during last 3 years which have significantly enhanced snow clearance capability of PWD. He was also informed that PWD has expanded usage of fixed plough attachments with plastic edges made from Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE), replacing steel cutting edges (EN-8), for deployment on JCBs and tractors thus reducing damage to BT surfaces during snow clearance. Besides, about 250 cost effective and road friendly snow attachments with UHMWPE edge, developed by MED Kashmir, are being used this winter resulting less damage to the BT roads.

The Sceretary asked the snow clearance agencies to keep open the main roadways connecting district and tehsil headquarters, hospitals and other vital installations all the time. He also directed them to make efforts to keep open the Jammu-Srinagar NH, Mughal Road, roads leading to Sonamarg, Gurez, Karnah, Machil, Keran and other important roads in Pir Panchal and Chenab Valley to the maximum possible extent. He asked for prioritizing snow clearance from Srinagar Airport, railway stations and tourist destinations.

During the meeting, the concerned Chief Engineers and senior officers from BEACON, SAMPARK, NHAI and NHIDCL gave details about their action plans for dealing with snowfall.

The Secretary emphasized inter-agency coordination and cooperation among district administrations and others for minimum hassle to the public due to snowfall. He asked the Chief Engineer Mechanical and GM NHIDCL to make necessary arrangements of snow clearance at Gulmarg for ensuring smooth conduct of Khelo India Winter Games scheduled in first week of February there.

Regional Officer NHAI, Chief Engineer SAMPARK, Director Roads BEACON, GM NHIDCL, Chief Engineers MED, R&B, PMGSY, Director Finance and Director Planning PWD attended the meeting.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print