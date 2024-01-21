Night Temp Improves In Kashmir

Srinagar: The night temperature improved across Kashmir on Saturday although it still remained below the freezing point.

The weather department has predicted occasional light snowfall during January 26-31, which is likely to end the prolonged dry spell in Kashmir.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ is ending in the next 10 days and so far, there has been no major snowfall anywhere in the Kashmir Valley.

The Meteorological (MeT) department said the minimum temperature rose across all the weather stations in the valley .

They said the minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 3.7 degrees Celsius as against minus 4.9 degrees Celsius during the previous night.

The tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.5 degrees against 6.3 on Friday, while Kokernag recorded a minimum of minus 2 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, in south Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 4 degrees Celsius

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degrees against minus 5.5 the previous night.

Jammu city recorded a minimum of 5.9°C against 5 degrees the previous night. Banihal in Jammu region observed a low of minus 1.4°C.

The wet phase in Kashmir is likely to begin from Thursday as light snow is expected at isolated higher reaches on January 25. Light rain or snow is expected over scattered places from January 26 -28. From Jan 29-31, as per indications of different models, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places.

