‘Instigator’ Booked Under PSA’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla Saturday said it booked a ‘hardcore instigator’ and subsequently lodged him at Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.
“Acting tough against ANEs Baramulla Police booked one person namely Nasir Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganie resident of Raipora Palhallan Pattan under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority”, said a police spokesman in a statement issued.
“The booked person has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu”, the spokesman said.
“Pertinent to mention that the person is a hard-core Instigator many cases are registered against him and was involved in the disturbance of L&O and subversion”, the spokesman said adding “Despite his involvement in many FIRs he did not mend his anti national and (anti) social activities.”
