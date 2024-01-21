AC approves revamping of ICT set-up, VC project for HC

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the Chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha approved revamping of ICT Setup & Video Conferencing Project of High Court of J&K at an estimated cost of Rs.61.78 Crores.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to LG attended the meeting.
The project shall be executed after considering the observation of Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) and in Principle agreed by the High Court. The High Court may consider reimbursement of amount under e-Court Mission Mode Project-II as per procedure provided therein.
This project has been necessitated by the fact that recent times have noticed a paradigm shift for legal proceedings. The physical presence has been getting replaced by virtual presence through the use of newer technologies. Digital transformation is helping to improve the justice system and it is expected that virtual collaboration should remain a permanent part of it.
The instant project includes various interventions like Hybrid Courtrooms, Connected Courts, Next Generation Network, Connectivity, Audio Setup etc. that incorporates both in-person and online aspects of Court communications. The aim and objective of project is to provide speedy justice to the litigants of the UT at lower cost.