NDRF deploys G20 procured HAZMAT trucks, diving teams in Ayodhya

New Delhi:Multiple NDRF teams trained to tackle chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks, drowning incidents and disasters like earthquakes have been deployed in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, an official said on Friday.

National Disaster Response Force Director General (DG) Atul Karwal told PTI that the teams are undertaking continuous familiarisation exercises and conducting simulation drills in the temple town to respond to any contingency.

“Multiple NDRF teams, few HAZMAT (hazardous material) vehicles that were procured by the force during the recently concluded G20 summit in Delhi have been stationed in Ayodhya to effectively deal with any kind of disaster or trouble,” Karwal said on the sidelines of the 19th Raising Day event of the NDRF here.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print