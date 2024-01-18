Soldier killed, 2 injured in landmine blast in Rajouri

Rajouri: A soldier was killed and two others were injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control in Nowhera sector of Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said. An official said the incident happened when the personnel were patrolling the Mendhar sector. “Three soldiers suffered injuries in the blast.”, he said. The official added they were shifted to a nearby health facility where one of them died during treatment.(KNO)
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post