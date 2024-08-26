DPAP announces names of 13 candidates

Srinagar/Jammu: The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Sunday released its first list of 13 candidates for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

This will be the maiden assembly elections for the party floated by the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad. The party’s general secretary (organisation) R S Chib released the list.

The party has decided to field former J&K minister Abdul Majeed Wani from the Doda East assembly constituency, former MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat from Devsar, former J&K advocate general Mohammad Aslam Goni from Bhaderwah, DDC member Saleem Parray from Dooru and Muneer Ahmed Mir from Lolab.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also came out with its list of seven candidates for the assembly elections.

The DPAP said DDC member Bilal Ahmed Deva will be its candidate from Anantnag West, Ghulam Nabi Wani (Nellora) from Rajpora, Mir Altaf Hussain from Anantnag and Qaiser Sultan Ganai (Jin) from Ganderbal.

Further, it said Ghulam Nabi Bhat would contest from Eidgah, Amir Ahmed Bhat from Khanyar, Nisar Ahmed Lone from Gurez and Peer Bilal Ahmed from Hazratbal.

Amir Ahmed Bhat had recently contested the Lok Sabha polls from Srinagar but was unsuccessful.

The three-phased assembly elections for 90 constituencies in the Union territory will take place on September 18, 25 and October 1, followed by the counting of votes on October 4.

The seven names on AAP’s list are Fayaz Ahmad Sofi (Pulwama), Mudasir Hassan (Rajpora), Sheikh Fida Hussain (Devsar), Mohsin Shafkat Mir (Dooru), Mehraj din Malik (Doda), Yasir Shafi Matto (Doda West) and Mudassir Amat Mir (Banihal).

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party also informed the Election Commission about its 40 star campaigners for the polls.

The list includes the Delhi chief minister, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and party leaders Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Imran Hussain.

Fourteen candidates have so far filed their nomination papers for the first phase of the elections covering 24 assembly segments – 16 in Kashmir and eight in the Jammu region — since the issuance of the election notification on August 20. The last date for filing of nomination is August 27.

The constituencies going to polls in the first phase are Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, D H Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, and Pahalgam in the Kashmir valley and Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhaderwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal in Jammu region.

