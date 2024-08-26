Art 370 now not part of Constitution, responsible persons should understand: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that “responsible” persons should understand that the Article 370 is now not a part of the Constitution.

Replying to a question on National Conference manifesto promising to restore Article 370 and 35-A, Sinha said the responsible persons should understand that the Article is now not a part of the Constitution.

“The Parliament scrapped it (Article 370). The Supreme Court endorsed the decision. Those who held the Constitutional posts should give statements after a proper thought,’’ he said without naming Abdullahs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posed 10 questions to Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi on NC-Congress alliance including whether Congress and Rahul support the restoration of Article 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir as promised by the National Conference in its manifesto.

In an interview to a national channel, Sinha said if peace, development and prosperity is agenda of the new Government, the dispensation will have his full support. He was responding to a question on regular rifts between the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the Delhi Government.

On recent grant of many powers to the Lieutenant Governor in Jammu and Kashmir especially those pertaining to transfers, he said these powers are vested with the LGs in every Union Territory. Moreover, these powers were part of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act and no amendment was carried out to confer these powers to the LG. The powers are not new but were part of the Act, he asserted.

Assuring impartial and transparent elections, Sinha said at one time there used to be ‘Khaliq -made MLAs. Khaliq was a District Magistrate and he used to reject nomination papers of those whom he didn’t like. So there were two-type of MLAs—Khaliq-made and elected, he said but added that free and fair elections in Jammu and Kashmir were first held in Morarji Desai Government and then Atal Behari Vajpayee.

On surge in terror attacks in Jammu region, the Lieutenant Governor said the challenge earlier was in the Kashmir valley but there has been drastic decline in terrorism and local recruitment has almost come to a zero.

“Most of the terrorists now are foreigners. Security forces and police have done a good work. All top commanders of the terror outfits have been eliminated. Security forces achieved successes after working to the plan. Further, the success of G20 summit and peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha elections frustrated the neighbor,’’ he said without naming Pakistan.

Admitting that infiltration (of the terrorists) has taken place and they have reports to this effect, Sinha said all of them are foreign terrorists, well trained by Pakistan army and ISI and are equipped with Night Vision Devices (NVDs) and sophisticated arms and ammunition.

He said topography in the areas of Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts where the terrorists are operating is tough but security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police will crush the terrorism and foil evil designs of the neighbour.

The Lieutenant Governor said last five years will be remembered for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. And this development took place without any discrimination, he added.

“Stoning, hartals, closure of educational institutions and strikes at the behest of neighbour have ended during last four years because of the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and support of the administration besides major role played by security forces and JKP. Law and order has been established,’’ he said.

Sinha said 42,000 Government jobs were given in last four years. There is also strong focus on self-employment, he added.

