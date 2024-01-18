Anantnag Police attached the Property of Terrorist Associate in Kokernag

SRINAGAR’ :Police on Thursday said that it have attached property of a militant associate in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In a handout, the police said that continuing its crackdown on terror ecosystem; harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to terrorists, District Police Anantnag along with concerned Executive Magistrate attached residential Property belonging to Ab Salam Rather son of Mohd Ramzan Rather at Tangpawa Kokernag. The property was linked with Case FIR No. 170/2022, U/S 307 IPC, 7/25 I A Act, 16,18,19,20,23,38,39 UA (P) Act of Police Station Kokernag.

According to police spokesman, during the investigation of the above case it had surfaced that Zahoor Ahmad Rather son of Ab Salam Rather resident of Tangpawa Kokernag was working as terrorist associate (OGW) and was providing food, shelter and other logistic support to killed terrorists identified as Asif Reshi @ Khubaib S/O Mohd Yaseen Reshi R/O Sheikhpora Marhama and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat, @ Talha S/O Abdul Ahad Bhat R/O Nai Basti Marhama at his residential house and thus it falls within ambit of “Proceeds of terrorism “ under section 2(g) r/w section 25 of UA(P) Act 1967. Confirmation of attachment of property was sanctioned by competent authority.

Anantnag Police once again appeals general Public not to provide logistic support to terrorists, if done strict action as per law will be taken against the culprit, reads the statement.

