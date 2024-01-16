No ‘sponsored element’ will be allowed disturb peace in J&K: DGP

Says Holding Grievance Redressal Programme At District Level Aimed To Improve Police Services In Far-Flung Areas Too

Srinagar: Director General of Police J&K R.R. Swain on Monday warned that “no sponsored element” would be allowed to disturb peace and tranquility in Jammu & Kashmir.

He said as a responsible institution, the J&K Police is committed to ensuring the safety of the public and at times and this requires taking strong measures against certain elements for the greater good of the public, Director General of Police J&K R.R. Swain said on Monday.

The DGP while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a public grievance redressal programme in Kupwara said that organizing the public grievance redressal programme in Kupwara was a strategic effort to move out of station headquarters to hold the grievance redressal programmes at district level aimed to improve police services in far-flung areas too.

He said that strategic objectives of this programme are to resolve the issues and grievances of the public besides further enhancing the trust of the public in the force.

“This will ensure that citizens receive timely and appropriate support from their local police,” he added.

The top cop of J&K said that during the public grievance redressal programme, grievances related to police service or investigation, are addressed promptly.

Besides, he said, this initiative also enables us to reach the members of “our Police pariwar that includes families of our police martyrs & deceased personnel and we try to resolve their genuine issues which are possible within the department”.

The DGP also appreciated the role of people and expressed gratitude to their unwavering support to the force.

According to a police statement issued here, the DGP J&K despite chilly winter conditions reached border district Kupwara in North Kashmir yesterday and held a public grievance redressal programme (PGRP) today. Like the earlier programmes, this programme too witnessed overwhelming participation of citizens raising their grievances.

During the day-long programme, as many as 613 individuals attended the programme and placed their grievances. The DGP listened to them patiently and assured quality and prompt redressal. During the programme, the DGP forwarded some of the grievances to field formations directing to ensure on priority redressal. The programme provides citizens with a platform to lodge their complaints,which are then directed to the concerned officers for redressal.

He said that SPOs are an integral part of the J&K Police force, working shoulder to shoulder with regular members of the force.

The police headquarters have recognized the importance of these personnel and have taken steps to provide them with various welfare measures, such as welfare loans, financial assistance for medical treatment, and education of their wards, all funded by the Police Contributory Fund.

“Police headquarters has been addressing the issues and problems faced by the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel including their concerns and grievances, as well as providing them with the necessary support and resources to carry out their duties effectively.” However, he said, there are certain areas that require more attention and focus for a longer period of time.

The DGP further pointed towards strict action against drug dealers. “It badly affects the younger generation,” he said. He also assured that Jammu and Kashmir Police with full strength was behind the business community and it should continue to contribute in economic development of the country by creating more employment avenues.

The grievance redressal programme was attended among others by ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar, SSP Kupwara & CO IR 4th Bn. and other gazetted officers of different wings.

Before the Grievances redressal Programme the DGP J&K and ADGP Law & Order laid wreaths on the martyrs memorial to pay homage to the martyrs.

