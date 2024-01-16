Govt Orders Austerity Measures: No New Post To Be Created

Srinagar: The government on Monday accorded to the rationalization of expenditure for fiscal prudence and economy during the current financial year with immediate effect.

As per a circular issued here, the government issued guidelines and measures for austerity and rationalization of expenditure.

Balanced Pace of Expenditure

During the last quarter of the current financial year the revenue expenditure should be limited to 30% of revised budget allocation and in the month of March, the expenditure should be limited to 15% of such allocation.

ii. In the last month of the current financial year, payments may be made only for the works duly executed, and the goods and services already procured. Hence, no amount should be released in advance in the last month with the exception of the loans or advances to government servants as per service conditions or on compassionate grounds or to disaster victims as a measure of relief and rehabilitation.

ⅲ.Rush of expenditure on procurement of goods and services should be avoided during the last month of the current financial year to ensure that codal procedures are complied with and there is no infructuous expenditure. Director Finance (s)/Financial Advisor (s) are advised to specially monitor this aspect in their respective departments.

iv.10% economy cut is imposed on the budget allocation for OE, LTC, telephone, POL, travel, advertisements, publicity, hospitality & sumptuary activities.

Seminars and Conferences

Utmost economy shall be observed in organizing conferences seminars/workshops.

Holding of exhibitions/fairs] seminars/ conferences outside J&K is strongly discouraged.

There shall be complete ban on holding of meetings and conferences at private hotels. Government buildings/halls should be utilized for holding of meetings and conferences instead. i. 10% economy cut is imposed on the budget allocation for conduct of camps, conferences and seminars.

Purchase of vehicles

Purchase of new vehicles is strictly discouraged. Exceptional cases tor meeting critical operational requirement shall be permitted with 20% reduction against condemnation as a replacement measure and with the concurrence of Finance Department. The already condemned vehicles must be auctioned and auction proceeds deposited as Miscellaneous Revenue before submitting such proposal.

Domestic and International Travel ii. Facility of Video Conferencing may be used effectively and travel for the purpose of attending meetings should be avoided to the extent possible. Travel expenditure should be requlated so as to ensure that each Department remains within the revised allocated budget. Re-appropriation/ augmentation proposals on this account will not be entertained. International travel shall not be allowed without specific permission is granted by the Finance Department. Within the country, the officers should travel only by economy class regardless of entitlenment. 10% economy cut is imposed on the travel expenses budget allocation for 2023-24.

Furniture and Fixtures

No furniture shall be procured except in case of newly established offices with the concurrence of the Finance Department. The old dilapidated furniture shall be auctioned and auction proceeds deposited as Miscellaneous Revenue. There shall be complete ban on holding of official dinners and lunches, except those hosted by the Chief Secretary and Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor or with specific approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

Creation and Filling of Posts

No new post shall be created

Filling of regular posts may be undertaken only through JKSSB/JKPSC routes and with concurrence of the Finance Department.

Posts that have remained vacant for more than two year should be identified for surrender. Such posts should be not revived except under rare and unavoidable circumstances and after seeking clearance from the Finance Department.

8. Local Fund Utilization

The local fund available with various Departments, Universities, Authorities and Agencies will be subject to these austerity measures.

ii. The compliances of GFRs, CVC guidelines and instructions issued by Government for e-tendering, GEM based procurement, technical sanction and administrative approval must be followed.

9. No fresh financial commitments will be made on items and proposals which are not provided for in the approved budget of 2023-24.

10. Any exceptional case should be dealt only with the approval of the Finance Department.

11. Compliance: Administrative Secretaries shall be responsible for ensuring compliance of the measures outlined above. Director Finance(s)/Financial Advisor(s) shall scrupulously assist the respective Departments in securing compliance with these measures and also submit an overall report to the Finance Department.

