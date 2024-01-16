GoI establishing peace not buying it in J&K: LG

Srinagar: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said government of India is establishing peace in J&K instead of buying it.

Addressing the “Baat Bharat Ki Conclave-2024 Panchjanya in New Delhi, Sinha said that not the celebrations in big cities of India or Goa, the new celebrations at Lal Chowk December 31 last year went viral on social media. “At present, nightlife is considered part of the developed cities. Night life has returned to Kashmir after a long wait. This signifies that the atmosphere is peaceful in the region,” he said.

The LG said that despite cold conditions in Kashmir, not just the locals but tourists also enjoy night life in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley.

LG Sinha said that last year 2.12 crore tourists visited J&K, which is a record. “Post G-20 meeting in Srinagar last year, the foreign tourist arrivals showed a 350 per cent increase. Last year, 55000 foreign tourists visited J&K,” he said.

He said that despite the fact that the militancy was on its deathbed in J&K, the adversary continues with its efforts to fuel it. “But the plan has been rolled out to not just root out terrorism but to dismantle its entire ecosystem,” he said, adding that the GoI is establishing peace in J&K instead of buying it.

He said that soon after taking the control of J&K, he abolished the annual Darbar Move exercise which was sucking the State exchequer. “I was surprised to see that files are being transferred from Srinagar to Jammu in 217 trucks and 1000 hotels are booked in Srinagar and 800 in after every six months,” he said.

He said that Madhya Pradesh was number one in the country in digital services but J&K has surpassed it and is number one in the country as far as online services are considered. “J&K is also number one in implementing the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) and 866 officers have been fined so far for delaying the public services,” he said.

He said that last year 30500 jobs were provided to the youth in J&K while seven lakh entrepreneurs started their ventures. “J&K comprises only one percent of the country’s population but continues to be the priority for Prime Minister Narendera Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. J&K is the crown of India and is being treated the way it deserves,” he said

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print