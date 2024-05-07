Equal opportunities have ensured all-round development: LG

Addresses Conference On 21st Century And Aatmanirbhar Bharat

VARANASI, UTTAR PRADESH: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha addressed a conference on 21st Century and Aatmanirbhar Bharat at Varanasi today.

In his keynote address, the Lt Governor highlighted India’s transformation and historic growth trajectory.

“With unprecedented economic and social transformation, India’s development has gained new speed and scale and today our country is one of the fastest growing economies in the world,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, as a fastest growing nation, we have excelled in many areas, empowering every citizen, especially the marginalised to enjoy the fruits of development.

“Today only Mantra for the society is ‘Nation-First’ and collective pursuit of national goals and equal opportunities for people have ensured all-round development,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the society today is more conscious to preserve and promote our priceless cultural heritage, traditional wisdom and knowledge.

Education sector is focused on promoting virtues of culture, humanity, spirituality and enhancing quality of life, the Lt Governor said.

Our values are guiding force of inclusive development. We have made commendable progress in social sector and also made impressive stride towards achieving the goal of equitable growth, he further added.

On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor addressed a seminar on the “Role of modern education in preserving Indian Culture & Tradition”, at Ghazipur.

In his keynote address, the Lt Governor highlighted the importance of the modern education system in preservation and promotion of culture and traditional knowledge & practices.

“Culture is the voice of society. India is witnessing a resurgence of cultural values and modern education is enabling the young generation to compete with global world while preserving ancient values,” the Lt Governor had said.

Modern education has maintained a fine balance between traditions and technology, between science and sanskar. The National Education Policy too focuses on the overall development of the youth while ensuring they have access to best global standards of education, he had said.

The Lt Governor also spoke on reform in education sector and its impact on School and Higher Education.

Reform in education has given new impetus to the cultural revival and the foundation of a bright future has been laid through the modern education system. There is a renewed interest towards Indian culture, ethics and moral values and a new consciousness is taking shape, he had said.

Sinha had also addressed Shri Kubernath Rai memorial lecture at Ghazipur.

Paying homage to Shri Kubernath Rai, the great essayist, scholar and poet, the Lt Governor remembered his significant contribution to nation-building.

“Kubernath Rai enriched hindi literature and he remains an immense source of intellectual inspiration. His essays provide an opportunity to the readers to discover new ideas and perspectives,” the Lt Governor had said.

At the memorial event, the Lt Governor recalled the ideals and values espoused by Shri Kubernath Rai and said that he is a living illustration of soul of Indianness who served the literature and culture with dedication to strengthen the national unity.

The Lt Governor called for dedicated efforts to ensure his works are available to readers from other regions and it is translated in different languages so that a larger number of readers have access to his great works.

