MeT Predicts Dry Weather Till Jan 23 With Light Snow Likely Over Upper Reaches On Jan 16, 20 In J&K

SRINAGAR,- Weatherman on Saturday forecast possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches due to feeble Western Disturbances (WDs) approaching on January 16 and 20 but said that dry weather is likely to continue till January 23.

“Dry weather is likely to continue till January 23 with feeble WDs approaching on 16th and 20th evening,” a MeT official said.

Under the influence of these WDs, he said, generally cloudy weather with light snow over isolated higher reaches is expected.

From January 21-23, he said, generally dry weather is expected.

He said “redevelopment of fog with cold day conditions from tomorrow onwards till 16th January over plains of Jammu Division,” he said.

Meanwhile, freezing weather conditions relented considerably with Srinagar recording a low of 0.2°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night. The MeT official said that the temperature was 2.3°C ‘above’ normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against minus 5.3°C on the previous night and it was 6.5°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.2°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 2.44°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.3°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night and the temperature was 6.9°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 4.0°C against 3.7°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 3.0°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 3.0°C, Batote 8.0°C and Bhaderwah 5.8°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 30. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

