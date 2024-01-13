Investing in J&K means investing in ‘integrity of Bharat’: LG

Attends Special Session On ‘Investment Opportunities In J&K’

Gujarat: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the special session on ‘Investment opportunities in J&K’ at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, today.

According to an official statement, the Lt Governor highlighted the thriving investment landscape of J&K and unique economic opportunities the UT has to offer in various sectors.

He invited industrialists from India and abroad to invest in the UT of Jammu Kashmir. “Investing in Jammu Kashmir means investing in the unity and integrity of Bharat,” he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K has developed a strong investor-friendly environment, economic stability, highly skilled manpower and tremendous opportunities in tourism, hospitality, agriculture, horticulture, handicraft & handloom, IT and manufacturing, the Lt Governor said.

He said the unprecedented transformation in Jammu Kashmir in the last few years has created a conducive, secure and dynamic environment for long-term future for investments.

“Investing in J&K offers a unique opportunity to tap into UT’s potential brimming with raw material, better incentives, high productivity for the niche market, high potential of value addition, robust infrastructure and high level of innovation, research and development,” he said.

J&K is a great place to do business because our economy is strong, continue to grow and it is diverse. With more than 55% green space, it offers a great place to live and work. Urban transformation has also ensured quality living in the cities, the Lt Governor said.

Ease of doing business, less compliance burden, physical & digital connectivity and major policy reforms makes J&K an attractive trade and business location, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor also reiterated the commitment of the J&K Administration to promote entrepreneurial culture in the UT. Recently J&K received Gold Medal in the One District One Product ranking, which indicates strong local entrepreneurship, he said.

Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, J&K gave a presentation on investment opportunities in Jammu Kashmir.

J&K Government through Industries and Commerce Department also inked MoUs with several industries.

The session was organized by Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) in collaboration with The Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home and Industries, Government of Gujarat; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Chintan Thaker, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Gujarat; senior officers of J&K Government; members of ASSOCHAM and representatives of industries and business community were present.

