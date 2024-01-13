Bandipora Administration Launches Aggressive Campaign to Defeat Traffic Mess in Market areas

Bandipora:On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shakeel ur Rehman, a team from transport department under the supervision of ARTO Bandipora Bilal Ahmad Mir today visited the main market Bandipora to take a

strong stance against traffic violators, strict enforcement of traffic laws and to ensure safer roads and improved traffic flow.

The team undertook rigorous checking of vehicles to overcome traffic mess in Gulshan Chowk Bandipora.

During the drive about 60 vehicles were checked including two wheelers and fine of Rs 35000 was realised from offenders.

ARTO Bandipora on the occasion also served suspension notices for traffic violations to 10 license holders.

During the recent visit of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora to main market and the issue raised by traders and general public regarding growing concerns about traffic congestion and its impact on both commerce and public safety the Deputy Commissioner directed immediate measures to mitigate the situation.

During the visit the Deputy Commissioner took strong note of traffic rules violations, wrong parking and other traffic violences and stressed upon the concerned departments to ensure smooth plying of traffic without congestion.

Shakeel ur Rehman also emphasized for strict monitoring of traffic movements in Market areas.

The traders of the main market and general public applauded this move of district administration and praised Deputy Commissioner Bandipora for swift action and speedy redressal.

Meanwhile the administration also urged citizens to cooperate with the implemented measures and play an active role in maintaining a conducive traffic environment.

