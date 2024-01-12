Terrorism taking its last breath in J&K, investing in UT means investing in India’s unity: Sinha

Gandhinagar: Terrorism is taking its last breath in Jammu and Kashmir and investors should pump in funds in the Union Territory (UT) as doing so would mean investing in the unity and integrity of India, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Friday.

Addressing prospective investors at a seminar organised as part of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, he urged them to turn their attention to the erstwhile state and contribute in connecting J&K with the rest of the country by setting up ventures there.

Without taking Pakistan’s name, Sinha asserted nefarious designs of India’s neighbour will not succeed and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, whose special status was revoked by the Centre in 2019, will soon be similar to that in the rest of the country.

