Tackling drugs trade in J&K on police’s strategic agenda: IGP Kashmir

Baramulla: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdhi on Friday said that tackling narcotics trade in the Valley is of utmost importance and on strategic agenda of the police.

Speaking with reporters in Baramulla, the IGP, said that the police are intensifying efforts to combat drug-related crimes with strict measures and community engagement.

“We are committed to eradicate the menace of narcotics from our society. Cases related to drug trafficking and abuse will be dealt with the severity, and those involved will face full force of the law”, the IGP said.

The IGP also appreciated Baramulla police for its relentless efforts in combating the narcotics menace. “The successful operations have not only disrupted illegal drug networks but have also contributed to maintaining public safety and security,” he said.

While asking people to share any suspicious activities or information related to drugs trade, he said that stringent measures and community engagement aim to create a safer and drug-free environment—(KNO)

