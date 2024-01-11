Money laundering case- ED summons Farooq for questioning today: Official

Srinagar: National Conference leader and MP Farooq Abdullah has been summoned for questioning tomorrow by Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, becoming the latest opposition leader to be summoned by the central probe agency.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren faces summons in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam while his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who has skipped three summons, faces probe by the agency in connection with Delhi liquor policy case. All three leaders are part of the INDIA bloc.
In 2022, a chargesheet was filed against Farooq Abdullah — former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir — in a money laundering case related to the alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. The Enforcement Directorate, which filed the chargesheet, has questioned Abdullah several times. The three-time chief minister had also recorded his statement in the same case in 2019. (agencies