Reel Making in Kashmir: A Dystopian Influence on Society

In recent years, reel-making has skyrocketed in popularity, captivating individuals across different age groups and backgrounds. However, in the context of Kashmir, this trend has taken a disturbing turn as it involves teenagers, small children, and females, leading to grave consequences for society. From stress and immorality to a loss of respect and crossing boundaries of sanity, the impacts are deeply concerning. It is high time we address these issues and implement necessary measures to mitigate the adverse effects.

One of the most significant fallout from the reel-making craze in Kashmir is the immense stress it places on individuals, particularly teenagers and young children. The relentless pursuit of creating captivating content, gathering likes and comments, and maintaining popularity takes a toll on mental health. Obsessing numerical figures such as followers and views can lead to anxiety, depression, and a diminished sense of self-worth if the desired response is not attained.

Reel making in Kashmir has given rise to the spread of immorality and wrong inspirations. While artistic expression and creativity on these platforms hold immense potential, some individuals exploit them to create and distribute morally questionable or offensive content. Inappropriate use of language, vulgar gestures, and themes with detrimental effects on impressionable young minds have become disturbingly common. This content normalizes behaviours that should be condemned, tempting youths to imitate or accept them as the norm.

Reel-making in Kashmir has contributed to the eroding sense of self-respect and cultural appropriation. Individuals often pretend to be from lower socio-economic backgrounds or professions they do not belong to, perpetuating a cycle of shame and self-degradation. In many instances, individuals from affluent families misrepresent themselves as artists or craftsmen from marginalized communities to gain appreciation or followers from society. This not only trivializes the experiences of these professions but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes, undermining genuine art and craftsmanship

The reel-making mania has led some creators in Kashmir to engage in dangerous acts that endanger lives and compromise ethical boundaries. Their quest for popularity and attention drives them to perform stunts without adequate safety measures, trespass in restricted areas, and engage in illegal or unethical behaviour. By prioritizing views and reactions over personal safety and societal norms, these individuals demonstrate a disregard for personal well-being and ethics. Such behaviour not only endangers their lives but also sets a dangerous precedent for impressionable viewers.

To address these adverse effects, a multi-faceted approach is necessary, incorporating education, regulation, and responsible platform use. It is crucial to enlighten teenagers, children, and females about the potential dangers and consequences of reel making. Parents, schools, and community leaders should organize awareness campaigns and workshops that emphasize mental well-being, respect, and ethical behaviour in reel making.

Additionally, stringent regulations must be implemented to ensure social media platforms actively monitor content and enforce guidelines against immorality, abusive language, and inappropriate themes. Age verification procedures should be strengthened to shield young children from getting involved in reel-making at an age when they may not fully comprehend the consequences of their actions.

The people of Kashmir must appreciate genuine art and craftsmanship and celebrate those who authentically contribute to these fields. By fostering a culture that appreciates the true expressions of creativity, society can discourage cultural appropriation and maintain the integrity of professions.

While reel making in Kashmir holds promise as a creative outlet, its adverse effects on society, especially on teenagers, small children, and females, must not be underestimated. The stress, immorality, wrong inspirations, loss of respect, and crossing of sanity’s boundaries necessitate immediate attention. Through educational initiatives, regulation, and genuine appreciation of art and craft, a healthier and more positive reel-making culture can be fostered. Prioritizing mental well-being, integrity, and ethical conduct must be the cornerstone of these efforts, ensuring a better future for society as a whole.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

