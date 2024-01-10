Imam Razi: A Medical Marvel Beyond Borders

Exploring the multifaceted contributions of a pioneering clinician, scholar and reformer in medicine

Imam Razi: an incredible physician of medicine saga, theologian, comprehensive thinker, polymath, exegetist, alchemist, father of paediatrics, hospital architecture, psychotherapy, and one of the greatest clinicians. Dr Allama Iqbal praises in his own way:

Issi Kashmakash Mein Guzreen Meri Zindagi Ki Raatain

Kabhi Souz-o-Saaz-e-Rumi, Kabhi Paich-o-Taab-e-Razi

I’m passionate about knowing those who are often left out of the narrative. I believe that a comprehensive and informed knowledge of history can prevent us from making mistakes of the past, remind us of the potential of the future, and honour those who paved the way for us. Perhaps, I’m not wrong in saying that the Islamic figure who fell into this marginalization, whether intentionally or unintentionally, is Imam Fakhr al-Din al-Razi. Let us lay down the foundation for the resurrection of knowledge. Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) has directed us that “The scholar’s ink is more sacred than the blood of the martyrs.”

We have heard the name of Imam Razi, and we quickly get an idea about his comprehensive work in Islamic literature and expertise in jurisprudence, which is praiseworthy. This one-sided approach kept unnoticed his tremendous work in the field of science; he had made his fame mostly as a doctor. The compendious work of Al-Razi shaped and architected the medical future of Europe and the West. His intellectual brilliance, however, was universally acclaimed and attested. Al-Razi was a many-sided genius who was regarded doubtlessly to be a revitalizer and reconciler of scientific knowledge. He wrote more than 200 books on scientific research.

Imam Razi contributed to the scientific world and laid a strong foundation base; unfortunately, his tremendous work is unknown to the world, and there is little available on the internet. The world today needs personalities like Imam Razi, a personality that combines erudition, soundness of mind, breadth of erudition, and a comprehensive portfolio on the one hand, and constructive criticism and sifting while not being in line with the requirements of the era. Imam Fakhr Din Al-Razi tried to reconcile religion and rational philosophy by relying upon his arguments while keeping Gillan and Aristotelian Philosophy under constructive criticism.

Al-Razi had put revolutionary imprints on medical sciences. He was among the first who successfully used humoral theory to distinguish one contagious disease from another with innovations in pathology. He rejected the idea that disease can be diagnosed by looking at urine only; he purified and pioneered alcohol for medicinal use. He used opioids as inhalation anaesthesia and opium as an analgesic; this idea made Al-Razi the first physician who used evidence-based medicine in his medical practices.

Al-Razi innovatively applied otorhinolaryngology by using reflective mirrors while examining patients under direct sunlight to explore the nose and ear. Al-Razi gave the first accurate descriptions of smallpox and measles, prescribing appropriate respective treatments. As a clinician, he described the clinical reports of morbidity in patients with obesity and treated people with obesity by changing their lifestyle, diet, medicine, and exercise regime; he recommended avoiding high-value nutritional foods, sweets, meat, wine, and milk (Book Al-Mansoori). Al-Razi was the first to identify hay fever and its causes; his work on kidney stones is still considered a classic. In addition, he was instrumental in the introduction of mercurial ointments to treat scabies and made contributions such as the description of dermal pathologies, the publication of a work that focuses on the care and cosmetics for nails, lip balms, tattoos, and their removal, the chemical compounds to perform peeling; in addition, he described freckles, warts, and various types of alopecia (hair loss).

Through this type of critical and evidence-based medical practice, he rejected several claims made by Greek physicians regarding medicine “doubts on Gillan.” He cautioned against the unnecessary use of drugs, particularly polypharmacy. “Why study Razi Richard Coke 2012.”

Many historians considered him the father of paediatrics, psychology, and psychotherapy, a pioneer of obstetrics and ophthalmology initiator of pharmacy and a great lover of chemistry, astrology, geometry, physiognomy, mineralogy and mathematics. He is considered the founder of the Medical triage process. “Bernburg1994”

About diseases of Children Razi wrote the first pediatric book with an independent specialty in medicine “DW Ashcans HD Madaluan.” Al-Razi contributed in many ways to the initial practice of pharmacy by compiling texts in which he presented the use of mercurial ointments and his development of devices such as mortars, jars, spatulas, and ampoules, used in pharmacy until the beginning of the 20th century. Thus, he was one of the first to introduce the systematic use of chemical preparations in therapeutics and wrote a famous book on medicine “Al-Hawi fi-al Tibb”; this book had been widely translated into Western languages so was taught in European medical colleges for more than 150 years under the name “liber continents”.

He has portrayed several chemical reactions in great detail and also given full descriptions of about 20 instruments used in chemical investigations. Kitab-al-Asrar is one such book that deals with the preparation of chemical materials and their utilization. Al-Razi is also recognized as the discoverer of ethyl alcohol as well as sulfuric acid.

In Ophthalmology, he was the first one to document the decrease in the pupil diameter of the eyes when they are illuminated “the pupillary reflex,” and he described dozens of clinical cases of ocular pathologies for which the treatments were adapted to the needs of each patient. In addition, he wrote about treatment with wild marjoram for cataracts and its surgical removal; thus, Al-Razi is the first physician to recommend extraction for cataract operation. “Gafferri 2017”. Al-Razi played a key role in refining surgical instruments and techniques. He emphasized the importance of using precise and well-crafted tools in surgical procedures. His surgical equipment involved innovations in design.

Al-Razi played a crucial role in advancing the understanding and treatment of psychological disorders and advocated for a holistic approach to mental health, recognizing the interconnectedness of mental and physical well-being. Al-Razi became the first to apply psychotherapy and had given the idea of the psychiatric department/ward. “Richard Bernburg1994”.

Most philosophers accepted the Aristotelian solution to the paradox, but Fakhr al-Dīn made a great effort to critically revise and re-organize them, creating the foundations of what has been called “revisionist logic” (El-Rouayheb). Al-Razi rejected the concept of Aristotelian atomism and strongly advocated with genius arguments and conceptualization was more holistic, focusing on the dynamic interactions, and his contribution proved broader in later atomic theories. “Adamson 2013”

We cannot give him justice in a short article; let us praise his work by reading it again and start researching where he left off. His place in the history of medicine is so important that the World Health Organization celebrated his thousandth birth anniversary.

The writer works in the Department of Education and can be reached at [email protected]

