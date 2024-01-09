Centre should introduce laws to regulate ownership of news organisations: Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has come out with a slew of suggestions, including laws to regulate ownership of news organisations by a political or business entity, to ensure responsible journalism and a free press in the country.

Speaking at the N Ramachandran Foundation award ceremony here on Monday, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said India was one of the few countries in the world where there were no regulations with regard to the ownership of media by a private individual.

“The government must introduce laws and regulations that limit control of multiple news organisations by a single business or political entity thereby encouraging a robust and independent press in the country,” he said.

