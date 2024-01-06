TMC says it has ‘open heart’ for Congress, but ready to go solo in West Bengal if needed

Kolkata:The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said it has an “open heart” for the Congress regarding seat-sharing in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha elections, but it was also prepared to go solo if the talks fail.

Speaking to PTI, TMC’s leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay said what local Congress leaders are thinking about the sharing of seats is immaterial as the final decision will be taken by the top brass of the two parties.

“Our leader Mamata Banerjee has already said that we have an open heart for the Congress. Now, what they will do is up to them. Whether there will be an in West Bengal will be decided by Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee. What local Congress leaders think is immaterial,” he said.

