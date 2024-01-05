Shopian Encounter: Unidentified Militant Killed, Operation Underway

Srinagar: An unidentified militant has been killed in a gunfight at Chotigam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, an official said.

A top police officer while confirming said that one militant has been killed, whose identity is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile searches are still underway in the area.

Earlier a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired on the joint team, which was retaliated, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

