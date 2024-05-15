LG discusses strengthening Police, drug-free J&K

Chairs Review Meeting Of Home Department

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the functioning of Home Department.

The meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; RR Swain, DGP J&K, Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and other senior officials.

The chair was briefed on security grid, establishment of Police Data Centre, modernization of Forensic capacities and other projects under Security Related Expenditure (SRE).

The Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure installation and operational efficiency of fire safety equipment in Government and public buildings.

The meeting also deliberated on the operationalization of Drug de-addiction centres and measures to tackle the drug menace.

“We have adopted a policy of Zero Tolerance against drugs to make a drug-free J&K. Police, Civil Administration and people should work together to eliminate this menace,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor discussed issues related to strengthening of Police and allied organisations. He also discussed measures taken by the department for implementation of new Criminal laws, which will come into effect from 1st July, 2024. He also instructed the Department for proper training of police personnel on new criminal laws.

The Lt Governor emphasised on efficient prison management and also took stock of the progress of projects under PMDP.

Meanwhile police said to have arrested five drug peddlers in Kulgam and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Kulgam, a police spokesperson said, a police party of Police Station Qaimoh at a checkpoint established at Khudwani Bypass near NHW intercepted two suspicious persons carrying a nylon bag. During search three kgs of poppy straw concealed in the nylon bag & 3 grams of brown sugar like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Wagay son in law of Gull Mohd Dar & Mushtaq Ahmad Bagow son of Wali Mohd Bagow, both residents of Redwani Payeen.

Moreover, a police party of Police Post Mirbazar intercepted a vehicle (XUV-500) bearing registration no DL4CNB-7870 at a checkpoint established at Manigam crossing. During search, officers at the checkpoint were able to recover 220 grams of charas like substance and cash amount of Rs 15,000/- (believed to be proceeds of narcotic crime) from the possession of Rayees Ahmad Turray son of Mohd Yousuf Turray resident of Khawa Mir Ali Chani Chowk Anantnag. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has been seized.

In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Boniyar headed by SHO PS Boniyar intercepted two persons at a checkpoint established at Ganie Mohalla Trikanjan. They have been identified as Abdul Qayoom Ganie & Gh Hassan Ganie, sons of Gh Rasool, both residents of Trikanjan Boniyar. During search, 446 grams of Heroin like substance (worth Rs 2 crores approximately) was recovered from their possession.

