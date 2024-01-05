Hizbul militant arrest probe: Larger conspiracy to target more J-K policemen, say sources

New Delhi,: The Delhi Police suspects that the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested on Thursday is the part of a larger conspiracy to attack more policemen in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

On Thursday, Delhi Police Special Cell arrested “A++” category terrorist Javaid Ahmad Matoo, who was wanted in 11 terror attack cases, including five grenade attacks and killing of at least five police personnel in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. He was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh.

It is suspected that Matoo was using the national capital as a transit point to go to the valley via Nepal from Pakistan, police sources said. But the officials are still interrogating him about his last destination before reaching Delhi.

