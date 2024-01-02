Truckers’ protest leads to panic buying of fuel, govt holds talks to resolve issue

New Delhi:Protests were held in many states on the second day of the strike by some truckers’ associations against stricter punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases, even as the government began talks on Tuesday with the agitating groups to end the stir that threatened to impact the supply of essentials and led to panic buying of fuel in several places.

Towards the evening, truck drivers in Maharashtra’s Nashik district called off their strike after local authorities assured them of looking into their demands. However, Rajasthan saw some violence on Monday night as a mob burnt a police vehicle and pelted stones at security personnel, leaving three injured in Kekri district.

Some truck, bus and tanker operators began a three-day strike on Monday in several states to protest the “stringent punishments”. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing authorities face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

