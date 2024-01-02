Top Cop Launches ‘Awaam Se, Awaam Ke Liye’ Portal

Says Police Grievance Redressal Portal aim is to resolve issues of citizens, policemen

Jammu: To listen to the issues of citizen and also of Police personnel and to interact with common citizen or grievance redressal seeker in a more structured & decentralised manner and also to improve the density and quality of resolving their issues, the Director General of Police, J&K, Shri R.R Swain today launched Jammu & Kashmir Police Grievance Redressal Portal “Awaam Se, Awaam Ke Liye” in an impressive function organised at Police Headquarters Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that it is a matter of great happiness that we are able to launch the J&K Police grievance portal on the very first day of the new year. He said that the need of launching a new grievance portal is to resolve issues of citizens as well as of our own personnel in a more structured and decentralised manner at one place without being mixed up. At various levels of commanding officers, they will have the authority to check the status of application and can also forward to the concerned and simultaneously receive it back. In this portal one application, if submitted at different offices, can be filtered so as to save the time of citizens, and of the department. He hoped that this would be a smart portal which will benefit a large number of people in resolving their issues qualitatively and quantitatively.

The DGP also congratulated ADGP Armed J&K whose suggested slogan “Awaam se, Awaam Ke Liye” was selected among a huge number of suggestions received. He also congratulated DySP IT PHQ, Shri Junaid Hakeem and Director IT, NIC Shri Baijul Ubbott for preparing the portal.

Earlier on the onset of the launch programme DySP IT gave a brief about the functioning of the portal website. While Director NIC presented a demonstration of the portal.

From the complainant’s perspective the portal will provide SMS and email confirmation to applicant /complainant, round the clock availability of the portal, and the complainant can track the status of the complaint by providing a unique complaint number (generated at the time of filing complaint) with registered mobile number. Complainants can also file additional documents and can view status of their complaint, once disposal of complaint takes place SMS and email alert will be received by the complainant.

From the department’s perspective the entire process will be electronic, right up to the point of filing response, complaints received will be instantly assigned to the concerned and the officer will also receive SMS and email alerts. The supervisory officers can monitor the follow up and it will be visible to all senior officers.

