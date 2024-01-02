SSP Traffic Rural cracks down on traffic violators, urges parental responsibility

Pampore: SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir, Ravinder Pal Singh, along with DySP Traffic Pulwama-Shopian Dr Mudassir Tramboo, initiated a targeted safety drive on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Galander and near Chandhara areas of Pampore. The operation resulted in over a hundred challans issued to traffic violators based on the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, covering various offenses such as over-height/over-length by goods carriers, lack of insurance and fitness, excess passengers, absence of HSRP, triple riding, no helmet usage, dangerous driving, and overloading.
A significant aspect of the operation included on-the-spot counseling of both drivers and commuters, emphasizing strict compliance with traffic rules, regulations, and safety measures.
Ravinder Singh highlighted the drive’s motive to address issues like overloading, overspeeding, and violations such as not using helmets or seatbelts, with the aim of enhancing safety and preventing accidents. He stressed the importance of reducing accidents through checkpoints, counseling sessions, and raising awareness about traffic rules.
On the first day of the year, a drive was conducted on the national highway, resulting in multiple vehicles being challaned at Chandhara and Galendar Pampore. Singh instructed officers to conduct counseling, raise awareness, enforce regulations, and manage traffic effectively, emphasizing the crucial role of traffic regulation and effective traffic management.
SSP Traffic Rural also delivered a message to parents, urging them to refrain from providing vehicles to young individuals engaged in reckless driving. He emphasized that parents, along with vehicle ownership, bear the liability and consequences of any violations committed using the vehicle.
Pampore: SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir, Ravinder Pal Singh, along with DySP Traffic Pulwama-Shopian Dr Mudassir Tramboo, initiated a targeted safety drive on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Galander and near Chandhara areas of Pampore. The operation resulted in over a hundred challans issued to traffic violators based on the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, covering various offenses such as over-height/over-length by goods carriers, lack of insurance and fitness, excess passengers, absence of HSRP, triple riding, no helmet usage, dangerous driving, and overloading.