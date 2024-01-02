DSEK Grants Sanction To Establishment of 4-Member Draft Committee for Setup of Madrassa Board in J&K

Srinagar: Directorate of School Education Kashmir Tuesday granted sanction to the establishment of a four-member draft committee for setup of Madrassa (seminary) board in Union Territory.

An order in this regard says that Dr.Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, Principal, HSS Nowgam, Bandipora; Dr.Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Sr. Lecturer,BHSS Zadibal, Srinagar, Mohammad Shafi Wani, Sr. Lecturer, BHSS Mujgund, Srinagar and Mr. Nazir Ahmad Motta, Coordinator, (I/c Madrassas), CEW, DSEK will will prepare a comprehensive draft proposal regarding establishment of Madrassa Board in J&K.

“The Committee shall meet in the Directorate from 3rd January to 7th January 2024 and will submit their recommendations/proposal to Director School Education Kashmir by or before 10th January, 2024”, reads the order.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print