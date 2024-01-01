Amit Shah to chair security meeting on J&K Tomorrow

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair a high-level security meeting on Tuesday at the North Block in New Delhi.

The meeting will focus on enhancing security measures in the Rajouri-Poonch region and along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

A comprehensive presentation during the meeting will spotlight troubled areas, encompassing both security challenges and ongoing developmental projects in the Union Territory.

The agenda is slated to cover a spectrum of issues, including a review of security measures for the upcoming Republic Day, ensuring tourist safety, anti-terrorism operations, and fortifying the border grid.

The Home Minister is expected to scrutinize various facets of the security scenario and development works in Jammu and Kashmir. Back-to-back meetings are scheduled to be held at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the situation in the region.

According to sources, the January 2nd meeting will delve into issues specifically pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, with a keen focus on the impending Republic Day celebrations.

The agenda also includes discussions on security arrangements for the tourist season, antiterrorism operations, and the reinforcement of the Border Security Grid.

Sources revealed that a threadbare discussion will take place during the meeting chaired by Amit Shah, covering the elimination of terrorists, particularly their top commanders.

Intelligence agencies have reported that terrorists and their mentors in Pakistan are growing increasingly frustrated due to the successful elimination of key figures and their inability to carry out strikes in the Valley. In light of this, concerns have been raised that terrorists may resort to targeting soft targets, a matter expected to be thoroughly addressed in the Home Ministry’s meeting.

“The deliberations will intricately address various facets, encompassing everything from finetuning anti-terrorism operations to reinforcing the Border Security Grid. A detailed PowerPoint presentation will spotlight specific areas requiring heightened security footprints, providing a strategic roadmap for our collective efforts,” said the top official to be part of the meeting. Ongoing development works in the Union Territory will also be under review during the meeting, reflecting the Union Home Ministry’s commitment to the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

