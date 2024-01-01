4 JKAS Officers Shifted

Srinagar: Government of Jammu and Kashmir ordered for transfers and postings of four Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
Owais Mushtaq, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kupwara, against an available vacancy.
Mohammad Ashraf, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Sub-divisional Magistrate Marwah, against an available vacancy. He, as per the order, shall also hold the charge of the posts of Sub-registrar, Marwah and General Manager, DIC, Kishtwar, in addition to his own duties, till further others.
Nagesh Singh, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Deputy Election Officer, Kathua, against an available vacancy.
Hamidullah Mir, JKAS, Tehsildar, Zainapora, is transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Kupwara, against an available vacancy.
Further, Salam Din, JKAS, District Mineral Officer, Udhampur, shall hold the charge of the post of Collector, Land Acquisition (Defence), Udhampur, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.