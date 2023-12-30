Blow dealt to target killing plots: Army

Jammu: Army on Friday said that a huge blow was dealt to militants planning to carry out targeted killings in Jammu.
“in continuation of relentless operations against in Jammu region, an intelligence based joint operation by #IndianArmy and #JKP has led to the recovery of 03 pistols with foreign markings, 06 magazines, 64 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 04 grenades from a hideout in #Mendhar sector,” army said in a tweet, adding, “This has dealt a huge blow to a terror plot planning to carry out targeted killings.”
