Dispelling Common Myths; Unveiling The Truths Behind Physiotherapy

By Dr Nayeem U Zia

Physiotherapy often hailed as a cornerstone of holistic healthcare, is shrouded in misconceptions that hinder its widespread understanding and acceptance. This article aims at debunking prevalent myths around Physiotherapy, aiming to unravel the truths that lie beneath the surface. As we navigate through these misconceptions, the goal is to empower readers with accurate information, fostering a broader appreciation for the diverse benefits that Physiotherapy brings to individuals of all ages. The commonest misconceptions are:

Physiotherapy works only in chronic pain:

Patients and some healthcare experts often opine that Physiotherapy is effective only in chronic pain and has less to offer in acute pain conditions. Maintaining this view patients lose the opportunity of getting treated in the early stages.

Physiotherapists are believed to have a very good understanding of pain, its anatomy and physiology and ways of managing it in both acute and chronic stages. They study pain extensively and are well versed with regard to types of pain, and factors responsible and eventually employ different methods for managing it. Physiotherapy makes use of various treatment modalities that have been devised for pain relief particularly acute pain such as Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS), Interferential Therapy (IFT), Kinesio-taping, Dry Needling, Joint and Soft tissue mobilisations etc. Various target interventions such as Therapeutic Ultrasound, Laser, Shockwave therapy etc. are used to promote tissue healing that in turn helps in managing acute pain. In addition, Physiotherapists teach various strategies and postural adjustments which result in alleviation of pain and prevent its progression. Effective management in the acute stage can prevent the development of chronic pain. Therefore, Physiotherapists are well equipped to treat acute pain as well as manage chronic pain and consulting a Physiotherapist early in time will help patients achieve better results.

Physiotherapy is all about musculoskeletal issues:

While it is commonly associated with treating conditions like muscle and joint injuries, Physiotherapy has a broader scope. It plays a crucial role in various medical specialities beyond Orthopaedics such as Neurology, Cardiopulmonary Medicine, Sports Medicine, Critical Care, Geriatrics, Paediatrics, and Women’s Health to name a few as they specialise in these areas after completing the graduation programme. It is to reiterate that Physiotherapists deal with a wide range of health issues apart from musculoskeletal ones. Physiotherapy, nationally and internationally is increasingly recognised for its role in preventive healthcare, addressing issues before they become severe and reducing the overall burden on the healthcare system. The importance of Physiotherapy continues to grow as healthcare systems recognise the value of a holistic approach to patient well-being. It is virtually impossible to ensure quality care delivery without integrating Physiotherapy into healthcare.

Anyone can practice physiotherapy:

Physiotherapists undergo rigorous education and training, ensuring they possess the necessary knowledge and skills to provide effective care as any other healthcare professional. To become a Physiotherapist, one typically needs to complete a recognized Physiotherapy education program and obtain the necessary licensure or certification in the relevant jurisdiction. This involves earning a Bachelor’s, Master’s degree or Doctorate in Physiotherapy and completing supervised clinical placements.

While specific requirements can vary by country, becoming a Physiotherapist usually involves a dedicated and specialized education in the field. It requires a solid understanding of subjects such as Anatomy, Physiology, Biomechanics, Orthopaedics, Neurology, Paediatrics and Medicine to name a few and the application of rehabilitation techniques in these areas, along with practical experience in working with patients. It’s essential to adhere to the regulatory standards and educational requirements set by the relevant health authorities. Not just anyone can practice Physiotherapy without possessing the appropriate education and qualifications. Therefore, practising Physiotherapy without having the requisite educational qualification and training, is tantamount to quackery and is a punishable offence.

You need a referral for physiotherapy:

The National Commission of Allied and Healthcare (NCAHP) Act 2021 gazette defines a Physiotherapy Professional as “a person who practices Physiotherapy by undertaking comprehensive examination and appropriate investigation, provides treatment and advice to any person preparatory to or for the purpose of or in connection with movement or functional dysfunction, malfunction, disorder, disability, healing and pain from trauma and disease, using physical modalities including exercise, mobilization, manipulations, electrical and thermal agents and other electro therapeutics for prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, health promotion and fitness”. It also states that “The Physiotherapist can practice independently or as a part of a multi-disciplinary team and has a minimum qualification of a baccalaureate degree”. Therefore, a Physiotherapist can diagnose and manage a health issue and if needed can refer the patients to other professionals as a part of the multidisciplinary team and one can directly access Physiotherapy services without a referral, depending on local regulations and healthcare systems.

No need for physiotherapy after surgery:

Postoperative Physiotherapy is often crucial for a smooth recovery, but some may believe that surgery alone is sufficient without rehabilitation. Physiotherapy is crucial after surgeries for several reasons:

It helps restore and enhance joint flexibility, muscle strength, and overall mobility after surgery. This is particularly important to prevent stiffness and regain normal movement. Post-surgery, Physiotherapists employ techniques such as targeted exercises, manual therapy, and modalities to manage pain and promote healing. Immobility after surgery can lead to complications such as blood clots, respiratory issues, and pressure sores, etc. Physiotherapy aids in optimizing the healing process by promoting blood circulation to the surgical site, reducing inflammation, and preventing scar tissue from causing functional limitations. Surgical procedures can temporarily weaken muscles and Physiotherapy incorporates specific exercises to rebuild strength, preventing muscle atrophy and promoting overall physical fitness. Physiotherapists work on restoring patients’ ability to perform daily activities independently.

Therefore, relying on scientifically supported information ensures that individuals make informed decisions about their health. Myths can perpetuate misconceptions, hindering people from benefiting fully from the proven advantages of Physiotherapy. Always seek advice from qualified healthcare professionals and consider evidence-backed reports to make informed choices about your healthcare journey.

The writer, a former Assistant Professor at Hamdard University Delhi, works as a Physiotherapist at GMC Baramulla. He can be reached at [email protected]

