Govt approved 746 applications till Nov under production-linked incentive schemes for different sectors

New Delhi: As many as 746 applications have been approved till November 2023 under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for 14 sectors such as pharma, white goods, and electronics, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The schemes for 14 sectors were announced with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities and exports.

The commerce and industry ministry said that beneficiary companies have set up units in more than 150 districts (24 states) and over Rs 95,000 crore of investment has been reported till September, which has led to production/sales of Rs 7.80 lakh crore and employment generation of over 6.4 lakh.

