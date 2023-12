Srinagar: Former Senior Superintendent of Police Mohd Shafi Mir was shot dead by militants in Gantmulla area of Baramulla district on Sunday morning.

Officials said that militants fired upon Former SSP Mohd Shafi while he was entering the Mosque near his residence.

He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. More details will Folllow.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print