Vehicle damaged as slab of under construction building collapses in Pulwama

Srinagar: A vehicle was damaged on Saturday after a slab of an under construction building collapsed at main town of Pulwama.

Eyewitnesses said that a slab of under construction complex collapsed near super bazar Pulwama, resulting in damage to a vehicle, parked, nearby.

They said that soon after the incident, Pulwama Police, SDRF, fire and emergency, municipality officials rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

Officials said that fortunately there was no human loss, however, debris is being cleared—(KNO)

