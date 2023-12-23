Forged Document Case: Crime Branch Kashmir Files Chargesheet Against A Person For Fraudently Obtaining Job

Srinagar: Special Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir on Saturday filed chargehseet in court against a person for getting a job fraudulently by forging documents

In a handout, the Crime branch Kashmir said that its Special Crime Wing (Crime Branch) Srinagar produced charge sheet of case FIR No. 17/2023 before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Ganderbal today against accused namely Shahid-ul-Islam son of Ghulam Nabi Mir resident of Prang, Kangan, Ganderbal U/S for his involvement in commission of offences punishable under section 420,465,468,471,201 RPC. The accused person had used fake/forged 10+2 certificate for obtaining admission in BUMS course and even had managed to get the government job, to which he was not entitled.

The spokesman further said that the said case was registered in Police Station Special Crime Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) on a complaint lodged by Dr. Zaffar Shaheen son of Ghulam Mohammad Teeli resident of Manigam, Ganderbal, alleging therein that Shahid-Ul-Islam has obtained admission in BUMS Course, session-2014 at Institute of Asian Medical Sciences, through the University of Kashmir, on the basis of a fake and forged 10+2 marks certificate. It was also alleged that the said accused has applied for issuance of a “Provisional Registration Certificate” to the Registrar, Board of Ayurvedic/Unani System of Medicine, on the basis of said fake & forged 10+2 marks certificate.

Accordingly an enquiry under Reg. No. ME: 01/2022 was initiated at Special Crime Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir, Srinagar, which turned into registration of the instant case, he said.

During course of investigation, the records having bearing on the subject matter were obtained and seized as per procedure. The statements of the persons familiar with the facts and circumstance of case were recorded. The investigation has revealed that the said accused has produced fake 10+2 marks certificate at the Institute of Asian Medical Sciences through the University of Kashmir for getting admission in BUMS programme Session-2014. The investigation has also found that after completion of the said course, the accused submitted an application before the Registrar Board of Ayurvedic “ Unani System of Medicines” for issuance of Provisional Registration Certificate. On the basis of degree certificate of BUMS and fake 10+2 marks certificate, the accused was selected as Medical Officer (AYUSH) vide order No. 08 DRHSG of 2014 dated 20.01.2014 issued by Director Rural Health Mission, J&K. The accused submitted his joining report on 20.01.2014. However, the accused was terminated from the government services vide Govt. order No. 178 of 2022 dated 12.12.2022, issued by the Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, J&K.

On the basis of facts and circumstances that emerged during the course of investigation, the case has been charge sheeted against the said accused person before the Hon’ble court of CJM Ganderbal, where from he has been sent to judicial custody, reads the statement.

