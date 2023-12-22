India united against scourge of terrorism: Kharge after terror attack in Jammu

New Delhi: India stands united against the scourge of terrorism, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday while expressing his deep anguish at the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pir Panjal area the day before.

Five soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in an area that falls in Jammu region’s Poonch and Rajouri districts. The bodies of two of the slain soldiers were mutilated, officials said.

“We unequivocally condemn these heinous terror attacks that have been taking place in Rajouri and in the areas of Pir Panjal range,” Kharge said in a post on X.

