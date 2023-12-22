Cong gets into poll mode, says LS candidates to be decided soon; vows to strengthen INDIA bloc

New Delhi:The Congress on Thursday said its candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be decided “very soon” and asserted that it would take all necessary steps to make the INDIA bloc an effective bulwark against the ruling BJP and its allies.

During a four-hour meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) here at the AICC headquarters, former party chief Rahul Gandhi was requested to undertake Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 from east to west and the proposal is being “considered with positive intent”, a senior leader said.

Asked about the possibility of such a yatra, which was mentioned by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in his initial remarks at the CWC meet, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said a decision on it will be taken “without any delay”.

