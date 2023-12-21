Baramulla Doctor Becomes First from Kashmir To Buy Piece of Land on Moon

Srinagar’: A doctor from Baramulla has become the first person from Kashmir Valley and second overall in Jammu and Kashmir to buy a piece of land on lunar surface (moon).

Dr. Kousar Bakshi, a Kashmir-based doctor from Baramulla and CEO of ARML Labs in Handwara, has been officially communicated by the Lunar Registry about his successful bid.

As per a registered claim, reads that Dr. Kousar Bakshi is recorded as the true owner of the property located at Mare Tranquillitatis (Sea of Tranquillity) 8.35 Degree North Latitude, 30.85 Degree East Longitude, Tract 34, Parcel 21024.

Dr. Bakshi expressed his elation over the achievement. “I applied for the bid on July 6, 2023, and as per a communiqué received by me, my bid shows to have gone through as of September 12, 2023”, Dr. Bakshi said.

“I am quite happy to become the first from Valley to make it…’, Dr. Bakshi, who runs one of the most reputed testing labs’ in north Kashmir said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print