Mysterious Blast In Armed Police Camp Premises In Surankote Poonch

Poonch: A mysterious blast occurred in the premises of an armed police camp in Surankote area of Poonch district but there were no immediate reports of any loss or injury to life, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that window panes of some vehicles, parked in the camp of armed police 6th battalion ‘D coy ‘, were damaged in the blast, which occurred during the intervening night of December 19 and 20.

A police officer said that investigations as to the nature of the blast are underway. “A mysterious blast has occurred and further investigations are underway,” the officer said, adding, “Further details will be shared in due course of time.” (GNS)

